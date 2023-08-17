Open Menu

Islamabad Police To Enhance Traffic Management, Safety Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Islamabad police to enhance traffic management, safety measures

Islamabad police have decided to enhance traffic management and safety measures for a safe road environment in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have decided to enhance traffic management and safety measures for a safe road environment in the city.

In line with the directives from Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Safe City/Traffic Shoaib Janbaz convened a significant gathering at Safe City Islamabad to discuss and strategize traffic-related matters.

Present at the meeting were key personnel, including the Chief Traffic Officer of Islamabad, the AIG General and Development, and the SSP Logistics, according to a police public relations statement.

During the session, the CPO Safe City/Traffic issued crucial directives aimed at integrating modern technological systems into the printing of driving licenses, while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining the current procedural standards.

Furthermore, the officials were instructed to enhance the effectiveness of drone cameras and refine their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Deliberations encompassed a wide range of traffic-related concerns, with a strong emphasis on enforcing traffic regulations, curtailing the frequency of repeated offences, and imposing stricter penalties on habitual traffic violators.

The discussion also highlighted the need to expedite the collection of outstanding fines from prior violations. The CPO Safe City/Traffic underscored that addressing the recurrence of traffic transgressions is pivotal in reducing the occurrence of traffic accidents.

