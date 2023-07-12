Islamabad police to ensure elaborate security during Muharram-ul-Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad police would ensure comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram -ul-Haram and to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras.

It was decided in a high level meeting held to review the security arrangements which was presided over by SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar and attended by senior police officials.

SSP (Operations) issued instructions to further improve the security arrangements and said that no lapse in security matters will be tolerated.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials.

He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He further directed that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured on alternate routes during the processions. It should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imam Bargahs. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure security measures, he added.

He further said that bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while the entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking.