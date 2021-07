Islamabad police to ensure fool proof security on Eid-ul-Azha

Islamabad Police have been directed to ensure comprehensive security arrangements in the capital on eve of Eid-ul-Azha and ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus

Police source said that IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman asked DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to devise elaborate security plan and monitor all arrangements himself in this regard.

He asked to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for business activities at markets, shopping centers, public places and cattle markets. He further asked SSP (Traffic) to deploy policemen at various places to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days.

He asked to ensure social distancing and use of masks at religious gatherings on Eid day and also at cattle markets.

He asked all Police officials to assign security duties in this connection at Masjid and Imambargahs. The squad of Bomb Disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregation.

Police officials were asked to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for business activities in markets during ongoing COVID-19 phase.

The IGP said that special deployment should be made at Faisal Mosque on Eid day.

He said that awareness campaign should be initiated for those people visiting their hometowns so that they may leave for their destination after ensuring proper security arrangements at their homes.

Special patrolling should be chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles should patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles and Reserve Force to be provided to each police station for success of patrolling plan.

Islamabad Police Chief asked DG (Safe City) to ensure high vigilance in the city through safe city cameras. AIG (Special Branch) was asked to ensure installment of walk through gates at Masajid, Imambargahs and other venues of religious congregations. He said that no laxity would be tolerated in case of any lapse in security arrangements.

The Zonal SPs were asked to ensure effective security in their respective areas while SSP (Traffic) was assigned task for traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

DIG (Headquarters) was asked to ensure logistic support to all divisions in connection with security on Eid-ul-Azha.