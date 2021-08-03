UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Ensure Friendly Police Ecology: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police is very much professional force and making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through arranging sports program as well as extra curriculum activities for students.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said this on Tuesday while speaking at the concluding ceremony of Police Summer Camp School.

IGP Islamabad said the aim of holding such camp in police vicinity is to bridge the gap between police and public. He said that Islamabad police force is striving to strengthen relations with community and acquaint the children with the police working.

Islamabad police had 30-day summer camp for the children of age 6 years to 15 years at Police Lines Headquarters H-11, Islamabad, he said adding that the children of above age were given admission in basic computer learning, swimming, horse riding, martial arts and other courses.

A total of 218 children participated in summer school this year and were given special lectures about self- defence and child protection.

On the occasion, DIG Security Waqar Ur Din Syed, DIG HQ Kamran Aadil, SSP Headquarters parents of children and other police officials were also present.

The IGP said that Islamabad police had got very good response in these summer camps which are being organized since 2002.

He said such Summer School Camp would remain continue in the coming years due to very positive response and SSP (Headquarters) has endeavored a lot for the success of this program.

He said that Islamabad Police is role model for other law enforcement agencies and those children participating in this summer camp would remember it for whole life.

Parents of the Children thanked Islamabad police for arranging this healthy activity and hoped that further liaison of police with public would enhance in future. Later, children presented various skills learned in this camp.

