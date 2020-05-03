Islamabad Police to ensure implementation on SOPs to avoid coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all officials to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by government to avoid coronavirus and maintain high vigilance during Ramazan to provide effective security to citizens.

Reviewing the overall security arrangements in the city and policing efforts for awareness against COVID-19, the DIG (Operations) directed to ensure implementation on all government directions to avoid coronavirus and give awareness to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police in its efforts to curb COVID-19.

He directed to ensure use of sanitizers by those visiting police stations and give them safety tips against COVID-19 including social distancing and others.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials for effective security duties at all Masajid as per plan and also brief volunteers in this regard.

In coordination with Islamabad Traffic Police, he also asked for effective action against one-wheelers and ensure crackdown against them.

He directed police officials for strict patrolling and high vigilance in their respective areas from Iftar to Sehr timings.

The special duties should be assigned during these timings and patrolling to be made more effective, he maintained.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed to check car and bike lifting and ensure strict action against anti-social elements having illegal weapons or involved other acts. It was also directed to ensure effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders and constitute special squads for their arrests.

He directed all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to brief policemen themselves performing duties at police pickets and check the safety equipment like bullet proof jackets, official weapons themselves.

He asked to provide hand sanitizers and masks to cops before sending them to duty. DIG (Operations) directed to check the performance of investigation officers and take disciplinary action against those involved in sluggish policing.

He asked to boost morale of the personnel performing well and urge them to adopt decent attitude during interaction with citizens.

Islamabad police has policy of zero tolerance against corruption, he said and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city to curb crime.