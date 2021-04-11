UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police To Eradicate Crime From City: SSP Operations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Islamabad Police to eradicate crime from city: SSP Operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that Islamabad Police is accelerating its all-out efforts to make city crime free and to secure the lives and property of the citizens, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, said that Islamabad Operations Division police made renewed efforts and arrested 232 outlaws during last week with huge recovery of looted items worth Rs 15.58 million.

SSP (Operations) told that 33 culprits were arrested for being involved in dacoity/robbery, burglary/theft, and car/motorcycle theft cases while police recovered looted items worth Rs 11.08 million including three vehicles and four motorcycles from them. During the same period, 32 absconders were held while challans of 172 cases were sent to concerned courts, he added.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer further said that Islamabad Police launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers including selling drugs in educational institutions. During this campaign, Islamabad Police nabbed 23 accused and recovered 12.285-kilogram hashish, 682-gram heroin, 86-gram cocaine, more than 200 pills of Ecstasy and 560-gram Ice.

Besides, 14 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and police recovered 13 pistols, one gun, one dagger and 94 cartridges from them.

The SSP emphasized that, besides the law-and-order situation in the Capital, police accelerated their efforts against criminals and 128 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed all Sub-Divisional Police officers and Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He reiterated that safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and those officials showing laxity in their duties would not be spared. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. "All police officials should focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens" the SSP asked.

Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer emphasized that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.

