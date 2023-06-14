Islamabad police to further strengthen traffic enforcement, improve road safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Wing) would ensure traffic discipline in the city and implement effective measures for a safer road environment, besides further activating the squad formed for the collection of fines from violators of traffic rules.

It was decided in a meeting presided over by the Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, which was aimed at evaluating the monthly performance of all zones and implementing effective measures to enhance traffic rule enforcement.

The meeting, held at Traffic Headquarters Islamabad, brought together key officials including SP Traffic, DSPs, and Zone In-charges, who discussed strategies to address various road safety concerns. With a focus on eliminating accidents and ensuring compliance with traffic laws, the meeting emphasized the need for strict implementation and effective disciplinary actions against those neglecting their duties.

During the meeting, Islamabad's traffic officials assessed the monthly performance of all zones. The Primary objective was to reinforce the effectiveness of the existing squads responsible for enforcing traffic rules while addressing prevalent issues that compromise road safety. The meeting instructed to further activate the squad formed for the collection of fines from traffic violators.

Measures were devised to tackle violations related to designated routes and timings, especially by heavy vehicles, as well as infractions such as mobile phone usage while driving, seat belt negligence, one-way violations, helmet-less riding, and parking problems outside major markets and shopping plazas.

The meeting also focused on enhancing the traffic flow system to ensure smoother movement within the city.

To ensure the successful implementation of these measures, the Zone In-charges were assigned the responsibility of their respective areas. Any negligence or dereliction of duty would be met with strict disciplinary actions to maintain accountability among the traffic personnel.

The chief traffic officer highlighted the importance of taking every possible measure to effectively implement traffic laws and enhance transportation facilities for the citizens. The goal is to improve traffic flow and minimize accidents in Islamabad. The meeting emphasized the role of Zone In-charges in maintaining road discipline and enforcing traffic regulations.

In addition to the steps taken to activate the existing traffic enforcement squad, special directives were issued to the Zone DSPs to assign additional duties for traffic duty determination. These actions will further enhance the implementation of traffic laws and contribute to the overall improvement of road safety in the city.

Furthermore, the Islamabad Capital Police education Wing will conduct targeted awareness campaigns on road safety and traffic laws. These campaigns will particularly focus on educating heavy vehicle drivers and motorcyclists about the importance of wearing helmets, aiming to promote safer road practices.