Islamabad Police To Get More Smart Cars For Patrolling

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Islamabad police to get more smart cars for patrolling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police is going to plan for more state-of the-art patrol cars soon to help curb crime in the Federal capital.

These cars would include cameras, megaphones, search lights, first-aid kits as well other latest equipment, said police sources here on Tuesday.

They said that Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid showed his strong commitment for providing these car to Islamabad Police, ensuring effective patrolling in the city.

They informed that few cars are already on patrol at different roads.

The police sources said that overall security plan would be further improved to make Islamabad as a safe city.

"Checking system through smart cars, equipped with latest technology, will also be introduced. More cars will be provided to Islamabad police for effective checking," they said.

Unnecessary check posts have been removed from the city while latest technology would be used to conduct checking at various points of the city, they said.

