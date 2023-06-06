UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Islamabad police to have college for quality education to cops' children

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Police have got approval for the establishment of Islamabad Police Shuhada Model College at Police Line Headquarters under the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

A piece of land will be provided by Islamabad Police for the College which would have a multi-faceted role to provide free quality education from Pre-School to Intermediate (HSSC) level with modern early childhood education and STEM Hybrid learning facility. It would also run a parallel stream of skills/TVET education by offering Matric-tech and Inter-tech programs, a police source said.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain have taken a special interest in this initiative and termed it as a step to pay immense tribute to the sacrifices rendered by Martyrs.

The admissions against the available slots shall have a priority for children of Shuhada followed by the children of Islamabad police personnel and others.

The status of the college will be elevated to residential cadet college jointly managed by FDE and Islamabad police after a specified period of time having demonstrated quality repute and subject to the viability assessed by both FDE and Islamabad police.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has also directed the concerned quarters to take the appropriate necessary action by planning and allocating suitable funds and putting in place all resources, codal formalities and approvals for the execution of the project in FY 2023-24.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has thanked both the ministers for their keen interest towards this initiative. After the approval of Capital Police Hospital Islamabad, it will be the biggest initiative for the welfare of police personnel.

Children of Islamabad Police personnel will now be able to get quality education and polish their skills as per their aptitudes.

