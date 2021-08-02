UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Hold Ceremonies From Aug 1 To Remember Its Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to remember its martyrs

Islamabad police will organize graceful ceremonies from August 1 to pay tribute to its heroes who wrote history with their blood in the line of duty and protected the lives of others

ISLAMABAD, July 30, 2021: Islamabad police will organize graceful ceremonies from August 1 to pay tribute to its heroes who wrote history with their blood in the line of duty and protected the lives of others.

A meeting held at Central Police Office decided to hold ceremonies from August 1, 2021 and
commemorate August 4 as the Day of Martyrs. The meeting presided over by the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamul ur Rehman was attended among others by DIGs, SSPs, Zonal SP and SDPOs.

On the main avenues of Islamabad, pictures of police martyrs special and portraits having details about their sacrifices and courageous acts would be placed. Posters and banners would be also displayed while lighting of candles and prayers would be held at `Martyrs Chowk’ in Melody Market by Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, civil societies and people from various walks of life.

Special prayers would be held at Masajid for martyred personnel while Quran Khawani would be held at police stations.

A special ceremony would be held on August 4 at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. IGP Islamabad and other senior police officials would visit Martyrs’ Monument and to lay floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument besides Fateha for the departed souls.

This ceremony would be attended by officials of Islamabad police while families of martyred police personnel have been especially invited. In evening, lighting of candles would be held and special tributes to be paid to police martyrs.
IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said the purpose of these ceremonies is to express solidarity with the families of martyred personnel as brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely action against mischievous elements.
Everyone is proud that Islamabad Police has always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Chambers Of Commerce Law And Order Visit July August Market From Industry Blood

Recent Stories

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

1 minute ago
 Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT S ..

Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT Summit to digitalize Energy Sec ..

10 minutes ago
 India reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases

India reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 198.02 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 198.02 million

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 August 2021

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.