Islamabad Police To Implement Comprehensive Security Measures For Muharram-ul-Haram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have decided to ensure foolproof security and comprehensive measures for the upcoming Muharram processions in the capital and to protect gatherings through the use of modern surveillance technology.

In a bid to prioritize the safety of citizens during the solemn occasion of Muharram ul Haram, a high-level meeting was convened by the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP).

The meeting aimed to review and bolster security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram processions in the capital. Chaired by CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the gathering involved key officials and representatives, including SSP (Operations), AIG Special Branch, Zonal DPOs, DSP Security, Chairman, members of the peace committee, and organizers.

With a focus on fostering communal harmony and providing fool-proof security for the Majalis and processions, the officials discussed various measures, including the use of modern surveillance technology, strict adherence to designated routes and timings, and stringent participant screening.

CPO/DIG Bukhari emphasized the importance of cooperation between organizers and law enforcement to ensure a peaceful and secure Muharram observance.

By integrating the comprehensive security measures, he said the Islamabad police seek to foster an atmosphere of tranquility and reverence during this significant religious occasion.

