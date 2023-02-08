Islamabad police to improve information, coordination system among all wings

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to improve the "information and coordination system" among various police wings as well as police stations for effectively combating criminal elements.

In a meeting with police officers, the IGP directed to take further effective steps to control crime and ensure better security in the city.

He asked to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He said that strict surveillance and patrolling should be made to ensure effective policing and a special crackdown against suspicious elements to be initiated. Modern cameras of the safe city should be used for the purpose and effective checking at the entry and exit points of the city to be maintained, he added.

Dr Akbar stressed that the officials should ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets at duty points while the personnel present in pickets should be equipped with weapons and perform alert duty.

The meeting was told that vigilance at pickets of diplomatic enclave entry points had been further tightened and checking of visitors and vehicles was being made through modern systems.

The IGP directed all heads of police stations and officers to "further tighten the security in the Federal capital", adding that the protection of the lives and property of the citizens was among the top priorities of the force.