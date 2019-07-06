UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police To Improve Information Sharing Mechanism After Inefficiency Of MPRC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:58 PM

Islamabad police to improve information sharing mechanism after inefficiency of MPRC

Islamabad Police have decided to improve information sharing mechanism with media and to constitute a committee for effective communication between both of them after the complete failure of Media Public Relation Center (MPRC) set up at traffic police office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to improve information sharing mechanism with media and to constitute a committee for effective communication between both of them after the complete failure of Media Public Relation Center (MPRC) set up at traffic police office.

Police said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to constitute police-media liaison committee headed by DIG (Operations) to further promote relations between both of them and make force friendlier.

All four Zonal SPs and senior journalists from electronic and print media would be members of this committee. The meeting of this committee would be held on monthly basis and what's app group would be made for effective communication between committee's members.

The source said IGP Islamabad has directed to make information sharing system with media more effective.

He also appreciated the media for his support to the police during the action against land mafia, drug mafia and other criminal elements during the last eight months.

He said that media has always cooperated with Islamabad police during any challenging or law and orders situation and the purpose to constitute the committee is to improve relation between both of them.

The source said committee would resolve the problems of journalist community related with police. Earlier, Media and Public Relation Center (MPRC) was established at Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office but it has totally failed to deliver due to non-cooperative attitude of staff and police officials supervised by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

Police source said that media-police liaison committee would be efficient unlike MPRC and IGP would himself review its performance on continuous basis.

