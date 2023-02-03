UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Induct 550 Cops For Security Of Courts

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Islamabad Police to induct 550 cops for security of courts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have sought the approval from Ministry of Interior to recruit 550 cops for security of all courts in Islamabad and maintain high vigilance around there.

According to police source, the department has approached the Ministry of Interior to hire 550 police personnel to enhance the security of all the courts in the city. Special security arrangements will be made for the security of the District Courts in Islamabad and high vigilance to be ensured there.

He said that all the security guards and drivers of police are getting training to combat violence and terrorism.

Islamabad police took these decisions in view of the growing terrorist attacks and to put in place a fool-proof security system in the city.

He said that a total of 50 more CCTV cameras have been also installed in different places in the city to enhance vigilance during the last three days. Police said that after an assessment of the monitoring and security system in the city, the department has installed more cameras.

