UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Introduce Software For Tracking Of Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:27 PM

Islamabad police to introduce software for tracking of cases

Islamabad police will introduce a software to track the cases registered at police stations and ensure update about the development on them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad police will introduce a software to track the cases registered at police stations and ensure update about the development on them.

Following the vision of IGP Islamabad Ahsan Younus, a software is being introduced which would have complete record of registered cases besides information about the progress on them and timeline provided to the complainants to resolve their cases.

It would have also the data of all those involved in crime cases in Islamabad.

A formal session to acquaint police officials was held at police line headquarters which was also participated by all Muharrars of Islamabad police, front desk staff of police stations, shift in-Charges and computer operators.

The officials of Punjab police briefed the participants about this system while DIG (Headquarters) Sadiq Ali and SP (Headquarters) Arif Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

DIG (Headquarters) said that more computer operators would be appointed at police stations to ensure timely completion and correction of police record in soft. He said no computer operator would be asked to perform special duty.

As per vision of IGP Islamabad, he directed all police officials to resolve public complaints on priority and ensure decent as well as effective policing in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Progress All

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and So ..

15 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s com ..

Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing film and ..

15 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Hold Talks in Sochi With BiH Foreign Min ..

Lavrov to Hold Talks in Sochi With BiH Foreign Minister on December 21 - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 US Still Struggles With COVID-19 Data Gaps, Relies ..

US Still Struggles With COVID-19 Data Gaps, Relies on International Info - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 Moderna says full booster dose improves Omicron pr ..

Moderna says full booster dose improves Omicron protection

3 minutes ago
 9-years imprisonment awarded to two drug sellers i ..

9-years imprisonment awarded to two drug sellers in separate cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.