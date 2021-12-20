Islamabad police to introduce software for tracking of cases

Islamabad police will introduce a software to track the cases registered at police stations and ensure update about the development on them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad police will introduce a software to track the cases registered at police stations and ensure update about the development on them.

Following the vision of IGP Islamabad Ahsan Younus, a software is being introduced which would have complete record of registered cases besides information about the progress on them and timeline provided to the complainants to resolve their cases.

It would have also the data of all those involved in crime cases in Islamabad.

A formal session to acquaint police officials was held at police line headquarters which was also participated by all Muharrars of Islamabad police, front desk staff of police stations, shift in-Charges and computer operators.

The officials of Punjab police briefed the participants about this system while DIG (Headquarters) Sadiq Ali and SP (Headquarters) Arif Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

DIG (Headquarters) said that more computer operators would be appointed at police stations to ensure timely completion and correction of police record in soft. He said no computer operator would be asked to perform special duty.

As per vision of IGP Islamabad, he directed all police officials to resolve public complaints on priority and ensure decent as well as effective policing in the city.