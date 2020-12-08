Islamabad police to mobilize security apparatus for better output

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to tighten security in the city, erect more police pickets and ensure extra deployment and patrolling in various areas to avert any untoward incident.

According to a police source, DIG (Operations) Waqaer Uddin Syed briefed the IGP Muhammad Amair Zulfiqar in a meeting about overall law and order situation, security measures in the city and strategy to combat crimes.

Islamabad police chief directed for effective security measures in the city, besides enhancing vigilance and patrolling steps. He asked to maintain high alert security and ensure strict checking at exit and entry points of the Federal capital city.

He also directed for taking effective steps to combat crime and make Islamabad crime free zone by ensuring arrest of criminal elements allegedly involved in various criminal activities.

Police source said that SPs were directed to brief their subordinates including those performing duties at police pickets about improved security and ensure provision of bullet proof jackets and masks to them. He also stressed the need for adopting decent attitude during interaction with citizens and follow policy of`Phele Salam – Phir Kalam'. He directed for extra deployment of police personnel and security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks, signals and worship places. The IGP directed to ensure high vigilance and strict patrolling measures in various sectors and residential areas of the city. Community policing is the best way to ensure friendly police ecology and officials should involve notables of their respective areas in policing affairs, he maintained. /395