UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police To Mobilize Security Apparatus For Better Output

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Islamabad police to mobilize security apparatus for better output

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to tighten security in the city, erect more police pickets and ensure extra deployment and patrolling in various areas to avert any untoward incident.

According to a police source, DIG (Operations) Waqaer Uddin Syed briefed the IGP Muhammad Amair Zulfiqar in a meeting about overall law and order situation, security measures in the city and strategy to combat crimes.

Islamabad police chief directed for effective security measures in the city, besides enhancing vigilance and patrolling steps. He asked to maintain high alert security and ensure strict checking at exit and entry points of the Federal capital city.

He also directed for taking effective steps to combat crime and make Islamabad crime free zone by ensuring arrest of criminal elements allegedly involved in various criminal activities.

Police source said that SPs were directed to brief their subordinates including those performing duties at police pickets about improved security and ensure provision of bullet proof jackets and masks to them. He also stressed the need for adopting decent attitude during interaction with citizens and follow policy of`Phele Salam – Phir Kalam'. He directed for extra deployment of police personnel and security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks, signals and worship places. The IGP directed to ensure high vigilance and strict patrolling measures in various sectors and residential areas of the city. Community policing is the best way to ensure friendly police ecology and officials should involve notables of their respective areas in policing affairs, he maintained. /395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Alert Criminals Market Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

1 minute ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

26 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

8 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.