Islamabad police to observe week-long cleanliness campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police will observe week-long cleanliness campaign and to ensure clean environment at police stations, offices, residential barracks as well as proper maintenance of cars and motorbikes.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has issued directions to all police officials to observe cleanliness campaign for one week and to further ensure clean working environment in future too.

Supervisory officers have been directed to monitor cleanliness arrangements during the week and to maintain proper clean atmosphere in coming days.

To ensure success of this campaign, Additional Superintendent of Police Farhat Abbass Kazmi visited various police stations and directed to maintain neat environment at offices and barracks.

He said cleanliness is integral part of our faith and it would help police to leaveits positive image among others.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed would also conduct surprise visit of police station and observe environment there, he maintained.