Islamabad Police to organize CCTV, technician network course

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police, under the Safe City initiative, is set to organize a CCTV and technician network course open to all citizens of Islamabad.

An official told APP on Thursday that there are no age or educational restrictions for enrollment in the two-week course, which will provide training on the use of cameras and various surveillance devices to monitor and record activities.

He said the course will offer awareness on security and safety in both public and private spaces, along with hands-on training in the installation and repair of analog, IP, PTZ, and thermal cameras.

He said participants will also be trained in data storage management on DVRs, NVRs, and cloud storage devices, including backup upgrades.

He said the training will cover installation and repair techniques for networking equipment such as routers, switches, and fiber optics. Additionally, participants will learn to monitor systems through mobile apps.

He said certificates will be awarded to participants upon successful completion of the course.

/APP-rzr-mkz