Islamabad police to prepare roadmap for security at markets

Islamabad police will prepare a comprehensive roadmap for improving security infrastructure at all markets of the city and other commercial areas in consultation with relevant stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad police will prepare a comprehensive roadmap for improving security infrastructure at all markets of the city and other commercial areas in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The representatives of trade union and business community would be involved in this process and locations would be identified for installing security gadgets. A police official of senior level will be given the task to look after the entire consultation process while Station House Officer of respective police station would be asked to hold dialogue with traders as well as investors and forward the draft about security measures in their area.

The final draft for the entire city would be finalized after consultation with all relevant stakeholders including representatives of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation, Capital Development Authority, District Administration, Interior Ministry, Police and business community. "All markets in Islamabad would be covered with security cameras to improve security situation and Safe City Project may be also extended to few markets," the source maintained.

He said that installation of security cameras in commercial centers by Market Unions would help the police in overcoming security problems. All security related measures like installation of cameras, strategies to overcome crime, improving security arrangements in business centres, industrial areas and other important places of the city would be finalized after regular interaction among all stakeholders, the source maintained.

He said that use of security related latest technology and equipment in business and other sensitive places would help in coping with security challenges more effectively.

During the negotiation process, he said traders would be urged to hire private security guards who may get training from Police Training Centers so that they could effectively guard business houses.

He said it is the prime responsibility of the police to provide safety to the people and redress their complaints." We are making our best efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens but the cooperation of the people is very much crucial to get this objective," he remarked.