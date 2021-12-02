UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Promote Friendly Police Ecology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:29 PM

Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad during his visit to various markets under the liaison campaign.

He said the public relations campaign is yielding positive results which is restoring public confidence in the police. Our Primary responsibility is to provide a safe environment for business centers, he added.

IGP met traders and citizens during his visits to markets and asked them for their feedback to enhance police-public relationship.

He said that CCTV cameras are being installed to further improve the security of markets.

The aim of the public relations campaign is not only to promote mutual relations between police and people but also to create a positive image of the police among the citizens.

