UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Provide Sehri And Iftari Meals To Cops At Their Duty Points

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Islamabad police to provide Sehri and Iftari meals to cops at their duty points

Islamabad police have decided to provide `Sehri and Iftari' to police officials performing patrolling and traffic duties during those hours so that they may accomplish their responsibilities in an efficient and effective manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have decided to provide `Sehri and Iftari' to police officials performing patrolling and traffic duties during those hours so that they may accomplish their responsibilities in an efficient and effective manner.

The police source said that IGP Islamabad has directed all zonal SPs, DSPs and SHOs to have Iftar meal or refreshment with their subordinates performing duties in various areas. He said it would definitely encourage them to further perform their duties in an effective manner. No laxity in facilitating the subordinates will be tolerated, the IGP added.

The source said that police officials have been directed to remain alert especially at `Sehri and Iftari' timings and also prayers and Taraveeh hours so that safety of the faithfuls can be ensured.

Besides the measures to facilitate the policemen, it has been directed to ensure friendly police ecology in the Capital. The IGP said that police would have to adopt practical approach to win confidence of citizens and the major step would be courteous attitude of cops with people.

The IGP also e asked all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to monitor strategy themselves to check crime and bring improvement in patrolling plan.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Alert May All

Recent Stories

Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia Remains Out of ..

Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia Remains Out of Touch Since Hospitalization - ..

3 minutes ago
 Opposition's irresponsible attitude affects econom ..

Opposition's irresponsible attitude affects economy very badly: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Respond to New US Sanctions Against Ru ..

Moscow Will Respond to New US Sanctions Against Russia, Putin's Relatives - Dmit ..

3 minutes ago
 People to decide who should rule Pakistan for next ..

People to decide who should rule Pakistan for next 5 years: Farrukh

8 minutes ago
 Bannu administration extends relief to masses

Bannu administration extends relief to masses

8 minutes ago
 Russia to Focus on Organizer as for Putin's Partic ..

Russia to Focus on Organizer as for Putin's Participation in G20 Summit in Bali ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.