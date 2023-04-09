Close
Islamabad Police To Provide World-class Security To NZ Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Islamabad police to provide world-class security to NZ cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Sunday said that it was fully prepared to provide end-to-end foolproof and world-class security to the New Zealand cricket team during their upcoming visit to Pakistan.

Islamabad police stated on Twitter that it had provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Islamabad Capital Police is fully equipped and shall provide end-to-end foolproof and World-class security to New Zealand Cricket Team during their forthcoming visit, it added.

ICTP shall be playing a key role in the provision of flawless security in collaboration with other stakeholders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it added quoting to IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

