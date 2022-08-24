Islamabad police to renovate police stations, barracks

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad police along with other stakeholders would ensure speedy renovation of buildings of newly established police stations and residential barracks in K-Block, Diplomatic Enclave and Police Lines Headquarters.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a series of reforms and welfare steps are underway for the Capital police force and development projects have been accelerated in all divisions of Islamabad.

AIG (General) Maria Mehmood met with the officials of Capital Development Authority, Public Works Department and Islamabad Capital Police Development Branch to know about the pace of development projects.

The meeting decided to start immediate work for construction of buildings for newly established police stations and renovate existing barracks at K-Block, Diplomatic Enclave and Police Lines Headquarters.

SSP Maria Mahmood asked to speed up undergoing projects and said that no negligence will be tolerated at all.

Following direction of IGP Islamabad, AIG said that Islamabad police would ensure provision of all facilities for its Jawans on whom the entire force is proud of.

AIG said that ongoing development works in all divisions of Islamabad Capital Police will be completed as soon as possible.