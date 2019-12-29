Islamabad Police to resolve issues of business community on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad, Dec. 29 (Online) ASP Koral Zohaib Nasarullah Ranjha visited Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad Chamber of Commerce & Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) ndustry and addressing the business community assured that Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad Police would try to resolve their issues on priority basis.He said that traders and industrialists were playing key role in the development of local economy and Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad Police would try its best to facilitate them in business promotion.Saifur Rahman Khan Acting President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) CCIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) , Nasir Qureshi, Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry, Mian Waqas Masud, Ch.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Asif Shafique Chaudhry and others were present at the occasion.Supporting the Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) CCIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) proposal for community police, Zohaib Nasarullah Ranjha said that close liaison of business community and civil society with police would be very helpful in resolving issues and added that to achieve these objectives, Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad Police was working to promote community policing.

He assured the business community that highlighted issues would be taken care of and also briefed them about the various initiatives to bring further reforms in Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad Police.Speaking at the occasion, Saifur Rahman Khan, Acting President, Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad Chamber of Commerce & Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) ndustry said that focusing on community police would not only improve the confidence of people on police, it would resolve issues of common man more effectively.He said that police was still working on British era laws that were not helpful in addressing current issues and stressed that government in consultation with all stakeholders should amend these old laws to align them with the requirements of current age.

For this purpose, government should learn from the experience of Japan and other countries that brought drastic reforms in police performance. He said that after recovery of theft goods, returning them to their owners was a complicated process and urged that police should streamline this process to make it easier for people.