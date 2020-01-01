UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police To Resolve Public Issues On Priority Basis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Effective poling measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Effective poling measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and the public.

This was stated by SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Shaikh while addressing at the `Open Kutchery' at Haji Camp here Wednesday. The interaction with public was held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Waqar Ud Din Syed for effective interaction of police with public. DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, Station House Officers (SHOs) of Shamas Colony and Noon police station, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP Industrial Area said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged the people to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended.

He said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation.

He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing. He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with notables in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

The SP said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said that steps are underway to enhance interaction with people and make them more responsible. On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis. No complaint against any police official was received during this interaction with people.

