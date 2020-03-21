Islamabad Police to return 78 recovered bikes to actual owners, five cars also recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad Police has verified the record of 78 impounded bikes for their return to actual owners which were found stolen from twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and various districts of Punjab, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad Police has verified the record of 78 impounded bikes for their return to actual owners which were found stolen from twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and various districts of Punjab, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed assigned special task to SP Investigation Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer to verify the data of all motorcycles impounded at police stations under section 550 PPC and trace their actual owners.

Following these directions, the SP Investigation constituted special police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim khan headed by Incharge ACLC Malik Liaqat Ali along with others.

The police team verified the record of the motorcycles and came to know that these bikes were stolen from various districts of Punjab including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to report, 21 motorcycles were stolen from Islamabad, 44 from Rawalpindi and three from Lahore.

DIG Operation Waqar Ud Din Syed has directed to hand over the recovered motorcycles of Islamabad to their owners after fulfilling legal requirements, while about other stolen motorcycles relevant police stations have been informed.

Meanwhile, ACLC police has arrested two car lifters namely Muhammad Zubair s/o Kashar Khan r/o Mardan and Muhammad Akram s/o Ali Bahadur r/o Haripur and recovered five vehicles from their possession. Further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated the overall performance of ACLC police team and announced cash rewards for them.

The DIG operations has directed all police officers to further check the particulars of recovered motorcycles and vehicles.

He also directed the officers to accelerate efforts in curbing auto theft activities and ensure mutual coordination in this regard.