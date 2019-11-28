UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police To Revise Patrolling Plan After Mapping Timings Of Crime Incidents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:06 PM

Islamabad police to revise patrolling plan after mapping timings of crime incidents

Islamabad police have decided to revise its patrolling as well as security plans after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city and follow "one sector seal policy" for comprehensive checking in particular area in particular timings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have decided to revise its patrolling as well as security plans after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city and follow "one sector seal policy" for comprehensive checking in particular area in particular timings.

The police source said that all Superintendents of Police (SPs) had been directed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure implementation on the patrolling and checking plans.

He said that Islamabad police had devised new policy for comprehensive checking in its police zones with the sole purpose to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. Following the new policy named "one sector seal policy", one sector in each police zone will be sealed and thorough checking would be made.

Moreover, he said that research or mapping about timing of crime incidents was being conducted during this week and d effective steps would be ensured to control crime.

It has been directed to erect mobile police pickets or halting points in various areas of the city and maintain high vigilance and effective checking.

Different halting points and pickets would be created to keep an eye over suspicious persons and vehicles in order to curb the crime and criminal activities, he added.

Vehicles had been already provided to these checking teams, he said adding that their mobile pickets would work in different timings in the city and their locations will be changed after 45 minutes each. All exit and entry points of Islamabad will be also cordoned off randomly along with other places at different venues and times.

In order to prevent street crime within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the source said that Islamabad police has adopted pro-active policy and hoped to get success through its effective plan.

He said that it has been also decided to remain in complete coordination with the safe city project teams so that police mobile and patrolling teams may get success in arresting criminals and curb activities of suspicious elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Vehicles May Criminals All

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 211 runs

4 minutes ago

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

7 minutes ago

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

18 minutes ago

Hong Kong protests: Trump signs Human Rights and D ..

7 minutes ago

Chilean lawmakers warn democracy at stake as viole ..

7 minutes ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on course to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.