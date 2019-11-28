Islamabad police to revise patrolling plan after mapping timings of crime incidents

Islamabad police have decided to revise its patrolling as well as security plans after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city and follow "one sector seal policy" for comprehensive checking in particular area in particular timings

The police source said that all Superintendents of Police (SPs) had been directed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure implementation on the patrolling and checking plans.

He said that Islamabad police had devised new policy for comprehensive checking in its police zones with the sole purpose to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. Following the new policy named "one sector seal policy", one sector in each police zone will be sealed and thorough checking would be made.

Moreover, he said that research or mapping about timing of crime incidents was being conducted during this week and d effective steps would be ensured to control crime.

It has been directed to erect mobile police pickets or halting points in various areas of the city and maintain high vigilance and effective checking.

Different halting points and pickets would be created to keep an eye over suspicious persons and vehicles in order to curb the crime and criminal activities, he added.

Vehicles had been already provided to these checking teams, he said adding that their mobile pickets would work in different timings in the city and their locations will be changed after 45 minutes each. All exit and entry points of Islamabad will be also cordoned off randomly along with other places at different venues and times.

In order to prevent street crime within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the source said that Islamabad police has adopted pro-active policy and hoped to get success through its effective plan.

He said that it has been also decided to remain in complete coordination with the safe city project teams so that police mobile and patrolling teams may get success in arresting criminals and curb activities of suspicious elements.