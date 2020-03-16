UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police To Set Up Control Room For Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

Islamabad police to set up control room for precautionary measures against Coronavirus: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had directed to set up a control room which would ensure precautionary measures to prevent personnel of the force from Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had directed to set up a control room which would ensure precautionary measures to prevent personnel of the force from Coronavirus.

A meeting presided over by the Islamabad police chief was held here on Monday which decided to take precautionary measures to prevent personnel from Coronavirus. The meeting was attended among others by all DIGs, SSPs and SPs.

The IGP directed to set up control room which would be monitored by all SSPs.

All necessary safety materials (hand sanitizers, masks etc) would be provided to the policemen performing duties at police pickets or traffic duties on the road.

He also assigned task to DIG (Operations) and SSP (Headquarters) for free tests of police personnel. He said that every possible step is being taken for safety of each personnel against this virus. Despite all such odds, he said that morale of Islamabad police is very much high it would continue protection to the lives and property of the citizens with commitment.

