Islamabad police to set up emergency unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) have been directed to take immediate steps for establishing an emergency unit to ensure prompt response in case of any accident on the roads.

These directions were made by DG Safe City Romail Akram who visited the Traffic Police Office in sector F-8 and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of the Traffic Division.

Following special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, DG Safe City Romail Akram conducted a visit to Islamabad Traffic Police Office and made directions to further improve the performance of the Traffic Division.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP Traffic Muhammad Abid, DSPs and Inspectors were also present. Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer gave a detailed briefing to DG Safe City about functioning of the Traffic Division.

DG Safe City listened to the problems of the staff and directed to train newly appointed officers and jawans in the force. He also directed to establish an emergency unit in ITP and ensure strict action against those who violate traffic rules. It was observed that traffic problems on the Islamabad Expressway have been reduced and further improvements would be made through better monitoring. It was directed to take strict action against PSV vehicles violating law traffic rules and extend road safety awareness campaigns.

He also directed personnel to perform well and take departmental action against officers involved in the dereliction of duties.

DG Safe City Romail Akram directed to ensure merit in the issuance of driving licenses and address citizens' issues. It was also observed that violations of traffic rules and accidents have also been significantly reduced due to the efficiency of special checkpoints.

The DG Safe City was told that special squads have been constituted to maintain the flow of traffic and to control accidents. He said that these squads are ensuring smooth traffic flow and coordinating traffic systems in the Capital including Islamabad Expressway, Kashmir Highway, IJP Road and Murree Road.

Chief Traffic Officer said that strict action is being ensured against those not wearing seat belts, listening to mobile phones while driving, lane violators and motorcyclists riding on bikes without helmets.

He also suggested DIG Safe City steps to further improve the traffic police efficiency. DG Safe City Romail Akram agreed to them and described the performance of the force as satisfactory.

DG Safe City Romail Akram said that all possible steps would be taken for a disciplined traffic system in the city.