Islamabad Police To Set Up Narcotics Control Unit

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Friday said that Islamabad police would set up narcotics control unit to check menace of drug addiction and its supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :

Addressing a press conference, he said that Islamabad police was committed to root out the menace of drug peddling and get rid of this evil. He said that narcotics control unit would be set up with the same purpose and volunteers would be included in it.

He said that police have accelerated its efforts against drug-suppliers and arrested 123 accused in its recent campaign.

He said that 27123 gram heroin, 50 kilogram hashish and 2788 gram ice had been also recovered from these nabbed persons while 16 Nigerian nationals have been also arrested.

He told that according to the vision of Government of Pakistan and following orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a massive campaign against the menace of drug-peddling in the city was already in progress.

