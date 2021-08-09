UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Start Courses For Women To Tackle Gender Based Violence

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Islamabad police to start courses for women to tackle gender based violence

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police will hold training courses for female citizens to educate them as how to prevent themselves from violence and remain protected in an untoward situation.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehnman, Islamabad police would arrange such courses which would also provide them training as how to protect their homes, cars while special programs for swimming, hurdling, martial art and firing would be initiated for them, a police spokesperson said.

The experienced policewomen would act as instructors and to provide training to the female citizens. They would educate as how to adopt precautionary measures in case of any emergent situation.

Moreover, special skill would be inculcated not to get scared from anyone as prompt action should be taken for protection life and dignity.

Islamabad police is committed to provide every assistance to citizens for their safety but it is also their responsibility to prepare themselves against any untoward situation and counter it effectively.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police From

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

5 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

16 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

11 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

11 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.