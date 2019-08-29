UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police To Strengthen Relations With Community

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police, being a professional force, was making efforts to strengthen relations with community and win public support by resolving issues at their door steps.

It was stated by SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery' held at Noon police station. The notables of the areas, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shamas Colony Raja Tahir Hussain, Station House Officers of Noon Police station Malik Bashir Ahmed and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Industrial Area ) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings, supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

The SP (Industrial Area ) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery or involved in corrupt practices.

Strict action would be taken after complaints being lodged against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure good interaction with people in their respective areas and resolve their grievances.

He said that Islamabad police were adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said that steps were underway to upgrade conciliatory committees and make them more effective.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

