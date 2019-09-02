Islamabad police to strengthen relations with community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad police , being a professional force, was making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps.

These were the views expressed by the Superintendent of Police (SPs) Industrial Area Zone Sayed Aziz and SP Rural Zone of Malik Naeem Iqbal who held `Open Kutcheries' in their respective area on Monday.

They were of the view that public cooperation was vital for effective policing and crime could be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

They appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

They said that effective policing is only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps.

Islamabad police were committed to secure the future of next generation and drug peddling activities would be curbed through cooperation of citizens and parents of children, they added.

Both SPs organized this activity for interaction with public and listened to their complaints following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with people.

Deputy Superintendents of Police of those zones, Station House Officers of Industrial area and Rural area police stations, other police officials and hundreds of people were also present on the occasion.