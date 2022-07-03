UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Take Action Against Illegal Cattle Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Islamabad police to take action against illegal cattle markets

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to take strict action against illegal cattle markets hampering traffic flow and causing inconvenience for citizens.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special arrangements have been made in the capital to facilitate citizens on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Any hindrance in traffic flow would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those causing inconvenience for citizens, police spokesman said.

Strict actions would be taken against illegal cattle markets and those selling cattle alongside roads, he said, adding that relevant beat officers and DSPs would ensure strict action against such persons.

Additional strength has been deployed at various busy areas and specified cattle markets to ensure smooth traffic flow which would work in three shifts. Purpose of this deployment is to ensure smooth traffic flow while diversions points have been also erected.

Citizens can lodge their complaints at ICTP Helpline (1915 or 051-9261992-93) and prompt action would be ensured on it.

