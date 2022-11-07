UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Take Action Over Protests Sans Permission

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Islamabad police to take action over protests sans permission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police on Monday said it would take action against those involved in staging protests without permission in the Federal capital.

They alerted the citizens including students and patients that they may face inconvenience in transit as the leaders of a political party have announced to block roads.

Police appealed citizens to contact 'Pucar 15' before starting travel and get updates about situation on roads.

Police spokesperson said that Islamabad police is taking action against political workers who have been nominated in cases and creating unrest.

The police assured of keeping the ways leading to Islamabad international airport clear and said that federal law enforcement agencies will monitor the movements on motorway and roads leading to the airport.

It asked the political leaders to stage protests at allotted spots with the permission of administration.

Islamabad police also appealed citizens to cooperate with law enforcers and inform 'Pucar 15' in case of observing any suspect or suspicious activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway May Airport

Recent Stories

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.