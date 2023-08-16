Open Menu

Islamabad Police To Take Firm Action Against Non-registered And Smuggled Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Islamabad Police to take firm action against non-registered and smuggled vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have intensified efforts to clamp down on non-registered and smuggled vehicles operating within the city.

In line with the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, this campaign has been intensified to ensure road safety and proper vehicle documentation.

The citizens have been strongly urged to adhere to travel regulations by possessing valid car papers and prominently displaying number plates sanctioned by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Chief Traffic Officer of Islamabad reiterated that strict compliance with this mandate is paramount, and those found violating it will be subjected to appropriate consequences.

Underlining the importance of these measures, the Chief Traffic Officer emphasized, "Our unwavering commitment to enforcing traffic rules and establishing an effective traffic management system remains steadfast. We prioritize the safety and convenience of our residents and commuters."Additionally, the Chief Traffic Officer appealed to all citizens to promptly complete the registration of their cars and motorcycles and to exclusively affix the number plates that are officially provided by the Excise and Taxation Department.

