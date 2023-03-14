UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Take Legal Action Against Those Obstructing Imran Khan's Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday said legal action would be taken against those who were obstructing the implementation of the court orders regarding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday said legal action would be taken against those who were obstructing the implementation of the court orders regarding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

An ICT Police team had been in Lahore since yesterday to comply with the court orders and the Punjab Police were extending their support to it, an Islamabad Police spokesperson said.

He said the Deputy Inspector General (Operations) and the Senior Superintendent of Police were safe.

More Stories From Pakistan

