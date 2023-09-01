Islamabad police to use body cams during checking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have distributed body cameras among personnel of Dolphin Squads to ensure the secure recording of all interactions between cops and the public.

In a significant move directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP Safe City has distributed body cameras to Dolphin Squad officials. During the distribution, officials were thoroughly briefed on the proper usage of these devices.

Police said the Primary objective behind introducing body cams is to ensure the secure recording of all interactions between police officials and the public.

This initiative aims to reduce crime rates and enhance vigilance over suspicious individuals and activities.

During the briefing, Dolphin Squad personnel received clear instructions to wear these body cams while on duty, ensuring the secure recording of their interactions with the public.

Additionally, they were informed that this measure is part of a broader strategy to curb crime and closely monitor any suspicious behaviour.

Furthermore, the officials were reminded that conducting vehicle searches without senior officers' authorization is strictly prohibited. They were also urged to maintain a courteous and respectful attitude when interacting with the public.

A police spokesperson said that Islamabad Capital Police is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, and citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the police.