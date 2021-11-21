UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Trace 24 Blind Murder Cases; Arrest 44 Killers

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Islamabad police trace 24 blind murder cases; arrest 44 killers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police traced a total of 24 blind murder cases during the ongoing year and arrested 44 culprits involved in the crime, a police spokesman said.

He said that the police teams were using modern technology and human resources in the investigation process to arrest the accused at the earliest.

He said there were 24 such incidents reported during the period at various police stations. The accused were produced before the court and obtained physical remand for further investigation.

The police also recovered tools used in the crime from the nabbed persons, besides submitting challan to the court to punish the culprits.

The spokesman said various courses were arranged for capacity building of investigation officers, following orders of the Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman directions to provide maximum relief to the victims.

Owing to these efforts the crime rate was declining in the capital city, he added. "It is the prime responsibility of the police to secure lives and properties of people and all possible resources are being used to investigate the cases so that the murderers could be brought to justice," he quoted.

The IGP, and DIG operations, he said, had appreciated the performance of investigation officers and hoped that they would continue to perform the duties with the same dedication and honesty.

