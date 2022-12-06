UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Trace 41 Blind Murder Cases In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad police traced 41 blind murder cases during the ongoing year and nabbed 75 culprits involved in these crimes after collecting evidence.

According to police, all heads of police stations were directed to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims.

Following these directions, police stations in Islamabad worked hard and succeeded to trace 41 blind murder cases besides arresting 75 accused.

IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated the performance of police teams and directed to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

