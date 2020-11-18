UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Trace 77 Murder Cases, Arrest 201 Killers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Islamabad police trace 77 murder cases, arrest 201 killers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police traced a total of 77 murder cases during 2020 including 22 blind murders and arrested 201 culprits involved in this crime, a police spokesman said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims.

He said that there is no alternate to life, however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

Following police efforts, 77 murder cases including 22 blind murders were traced and a total of 201 alleged killers were arrested after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences.

After arrests of the alleged killers for their involvement in these murder cases, challans were submitted into courts and collected evidences were produced before courts.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials who successfully investigated these murder cases and arrested the culprits.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police 2020 All

More Stories From Pakistan

