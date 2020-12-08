Islamabad police trace 79 murder cases, arrest 204 killers

Islamabad Police have traced a total of 79 murder cases during this year including 23 blind murders and arrested 204 culprits allegedly involved in these crimes Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims, a Police official said

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have traced a total of 79 murder cases during this year including 23 blind murders and arrested 204 culprits allegedly involved in these crimes Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims, a Police official said.

There was no alternate to life, however, it was the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families, he said.

Following police efforts, 77 murder cases including 22 blind murders were traced and a total of 201 alleged killers were arrested after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences.

After arrests of the accused, challans were submitted and collected evidences were produced before the court, he informed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, also appreciated performance of police. They announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials who successfully investigated these murder cases.

