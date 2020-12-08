UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Trace 79 Murder Cases, Arrest 204 Killers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Islamabad police trace 79 murder cases, arrest 204 killers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police traced a total of 79 murder cases this year including 23 blind murders and arrested 204 culprits allegedly involved in the said crime.

According to a police source, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims.

He said that there was no alternate to life, however, it was the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

Following police efforts, 77 murder cases including 22 blind murders were traced and a total of 201 alleged killers were arrested after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences.

After arrests of the alleged killers for their involvement in these murder cases, challans were submitted into courts and collected evidences were produced before courts.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said, had also appreciated this performance and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials who successfully investigated these murder cases and arrested the culprits.

\395

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police All

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

6 minutes ago

Six shops sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

1 second ago

Karak police arrest main accused of a double murde ..

2 seconds ago

Pakistan exports to US exceeds $ 400 mln: Dr. Shah ..

4 seconds ago

UAE's Abu Dhabi Searching for 500 Volunteers for R ..

5 seconds ago

Influx of educational apps capturing attention of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.