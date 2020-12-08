Islamabad police trace 79 murder cases, arrest 204 killers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police traced a total of 79 murder cases this year including 23 blind murders and arrested 204 culprits allegedly involved in the said crime.

According to a police source, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims.

He said that there was no alternate to life, however, it was the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

Following police efforts, 77 murder cases including 22 blind murders were traced and a total of 201 alleged killers were arrested after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences.

After arrests of the alleged killers for their involvement in these murder cases, challans were submitted into courts and collected evidences were produced before courts.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said, had also appreciated this performance and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials who successfully investigated these murder cases and arrested the culprits.

