Islamabad Police Trace Blind Murder

The Sihala police have traced blind murder of a woman whose burnt body was found in a jungle, a police spokesman said

He said on December 10, Sihala police had found a burnt corpse from a jungle near express highway. The police registered a case no 593/21 u/s 302/34 PPC and started investigation.

Police collected the fingerprints of the victim by which she was identified as Tahira Yasmin (35) w/o Muhammad Waris, a resident of Chak no. 71, Shumali, Sargodha.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younus, Superintendent of Police Rural zone Zia Ud Din constituted a special police team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Abid Hussain, headed by Sub-Inspector Zahid Hussain and other officials to trace and arrest the accused involved in the case.

The police team, with the help of modern technology, traced and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Waris, husband of the victim. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that he had taken his wife to the jungle and killed her, adding that after killing he burnt her body.

Deputy Inspector General of police (Operations) Awais Ahmad appreciated the police performance.

