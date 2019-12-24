Islamabad police trace three lost teenagers, reunite with their families

UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police on Tuesday reunited three teenagers with their families who had lost their way during hiking at the Margalla hills,a police spokesperson said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday reunited three teenagers with their families who had lost their way during hiking at the Margalla hills,a police spokesperson said.

According to details, Shan Mustafa, Abdul Wahab and Sam-Ullah lost their way during hiking on trail-III. They managed to call Rescue 15 and informed them about forgetting their way. After the call, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar-Uddin Syed tasked Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Umer Khan to trace the boys.

A special team constituted under his supervision including ASP (Margalla- Circle) Hamza Aman-Ullah l, SHO Margalla Police Station Inspector Qaiser Niaz Gillani and others started search operation and managed to trace the boys. They reunited boys with their families who have appreciated police for their timely response and successful efforts to trace the boys.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

