Islamabad Police Urge Protestors To Cooperate For Their Own Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Islamabad police urge protestors to cooperate for their own safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) In response to ongoing protests in the capital, Islamabad Capital Police have emphasized the citizens' right to lawful protest while urging demonstrators to collaborate for enhanced security measures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson highlighted the importance of abiding by legal constraints while exercising the right to protest. The authorities acknowledged the right of citizens to voice concerns within the boundaries of the law.

However, concerns were raised regarding the lack of cooperation from demonstrators outside the press club, who have reportedly refrained from cooperating with the police.

The authorities emphasized the need for collaboration to ensure their security.

Protesters have been specifically urged to refrain from entering high-security zones, with authorities expressing their opposition to such actions and warning against violating the law. Threats issued in this regard were also condemned.

The police spokesperson further addressed concerns about the spread of propaganda regarding violence against protesters. The spokesperson stated that no acts of violence or torture had been committed against the demonstrators.

In this regard, the police spokesperson has repeatedly expressed their stance.

