Islamabad Police Urges Students To Remain Away From Drugs, Amateur Driving

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad Police urges students to remain away from drugs, amateur driving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police officials Friday urged the students to demonstrate responsible attitude and remain away from the unlawful practices like use of drugs, smoking and amateur driving.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh along with DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir visited the Islamabad Model College for Boys Sector I-10/2 under Public Relation and Educational Programme. They met with the students and shared the safety tips against COVID-19 virus.

The students were also briefed about the various wings of police as well their functioning and also efforts of the force to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The female cops and police officers from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Squad, Islamabad Traffic Police, Special Branch, police stations were also present on the occasion.

They urged the students to remain away from the unlawful practices like use of drugs, smoking and amateur driving. SP (Industrial Area) asked the students to focus on curriculum as well physical activities and ensure bright future of the country through hard work.

The College Principal Saeed Ullah Khan appreciated the programmes started for the students and thanked the SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh for visiting the school and briefing over various policing affairs.

Police officials also distributed prizes among students and had a group photo with them.

