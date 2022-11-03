UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Vows To Protect Citizens' Lives, Properties

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Islamabad Police vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday said that all the officers and jawans of the force have a clear understanding of their duties and are working according to the law as it vowed to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

"Rumours are being spread by some political leaders against Islamabad Capital Police," the ICT spokesperson said in a statement.

It said that the ICT Police and other civil armed forces are the guarantors of peace in the Federal capital.

"Such propaganda campaigns and rumours will strengthen the determination and morale of the officials," the statement said, adding that no official of the police force will be part of any unlawful activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

22 minutes ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

22 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

22 minutes ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

24 minutes ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

24 minutes ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.