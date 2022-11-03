Islamabad Police vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday said that all the officers and jawans of the force have a clear understanding of their duties and are working according to the law as it vowed to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

"Rumours are being spread by some political leaders against Islamabad Capital Police," the ICT spokesperson said in a statement.

It said that the ICT Police and other civil armed forces are the guarantors of peace in the Federal capital.

"Such propaganda campaigns and rumours will strengthen the determination and morale of the officials," the statement said, adding that no official of the police force will be part of any unlawful activity.