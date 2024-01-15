Islamabad Police Witness 33% Surge In Fine Collection During Four Months
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police have observed a significant uptick of 33 percent in the collection of fines related to issued challans for traffic violations during the last four months of the preceding year, in contrast to the initial eight months of 2023.
In the previous year, fines aimed at discouraging traffic violations in the federal capital were heightened following a formal notification from the Federal Ministry of Interior. This adjustment was implemented to bolster compliance with traffic rules and subsequently reduce violations.
The Islamabad Police noted a 33% increase in the collection of fines related to challans issued during the last four months of the previous year, corresponding to the tenure of the caretaker government, as compared to the initial eight months of 2023.
ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the escalated fines are designed to uphold the implementation of traffic rules and ensure stringent compliance, thereby playing a crucial role in preventing accidents.
Islamabad police force is dedicated to enhancing awareness among citizens regarding the significance of adhering to traffic laws. The rigorous enforcement of these regulations is vital for safeguarding lives and property.
In addition to the heightened fines, the Islamabad Capital Police plan to broadcast special radio programs on FM Radio 92.4 to educate the public about traffic regulations.
Citizens are earnestly urged to respect traffic laws and actively contribute to transforming Islamabad into a safer and more civilized city.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC3 minutes ago
-
Railways to ensure quality dining facilities in maximum passenger trains12 minutes ago
-
Famous urdu poet, Sufi scholar Wasif Ali Wasif remembered12 minutes ago
-
PHC extends pre-arrest bail of three PTI leaders; Shahryar challenges allotment of election symbol12 minutes ago
-
12 criminals' arrested12 minutes ago
-
Heavy smog grips Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police execute successful security operations for numerous events in 202322 minutes ago
-
Cricket match organized at Police Lines to foster healthy activities32 minutes ago
-
Solangi categorically says elections to be held on February 842 minutes ago
-
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution45 minutes ago
-
Quetta Safe City Project to inaugurate officially by end of January1 hour ago
-
2 killed as several vehicles collided in Kamalia2 hours ago