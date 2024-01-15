Open Menu

Islamabad Police Witness 33% Surge In Fine Collection During Four Months

Published January 15, 2024

Islamabad police witness 33% surge in fine collection during four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police have observed a significant uptick of 33 percent in the collection of fines related to issued challans for traffic violations during the last four months of the preceding year, in contrast to the initial eight months of 2023.

In the previous year, fines aimed at discouraging traffic violations in the federal capital were heightened following a formal notification from the Federal Ministry of Interior. This adjustment was implemented to bolster compliance with traffic rules and subsequently reduce violations.

The Islamabad Police noted a 33% increase in the collection of fines related to challans issued during the last four months of the previous year, corresponding to the tenure of the caretaker government, as compared to the initial eight months of 2023.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the escalated fines are designed to uphold the implementation of traffic rules and ensure stringent compliance, thereby playing a crucial role in preventing accidents.

Islamabad police force is dedicated to enhancing awareness among citizens regarding the significance of adhering to traffic laws. The rigorous enforcement of these regulations is vital for safeguarding lives and property.

In addition to the heightened fines, the Islamabad Capital Police plan to broadcast special radio programs on FM Radio 92.4 to educate the public about traffic regulations.

Citizens are earnestly urged to respect traffic laws and actively contribute to transforming Islamabad into a safer and more civilized city.

