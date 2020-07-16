Islamabad Police working out elaborate security plan for Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police will ensure strict security measures for Eid-ul-Azha and all heads of police zones have started meeting in their areas with the relevant stakeholders for fool proof security.

According to police source, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to chalk out an effective plan for the religious gatherings. All SPs have been directed to hold meetings with the administration of Masajid and Imambargahs in their areas, brief them about SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 virus and ensure implementation on them.

After these meetings, the SPs would brief the DIG (Operations) about their outcome and suggest further for effective security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha in their respective areas.

DIG (Operations) has also directed all SPs to implement SOPs issued by district administration for cattle markets as well as other markets .He directed all officers to remain active and enhance patrolling of the police in various areas.

It has been asked to hold meetings with officers of other zones and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for smooth traffic flow on city roads and ensure security at markets.

DIG (Operations) has asked for complete coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and ensue fool proof security arrangements. Special branch of Islamabad police have been also asked to depute police personnel in plain clothes at important areas of the city and maintain high vigilance.