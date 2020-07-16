UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Working Out Elaborate Security Plan For Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Islamabad Police working out elaborate security plan for Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police will ensure strict security measures for Eid-ul-Azha and all heads of police zones have started meeting in their areas with the relevant stakeholders for fool proof security.

According to police source, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to chalk out an effective plan for the religious gatherings. All SPs have been directed to hold meetings with the administration of Masajid and Imambargahs in their areas, brief them about SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 virus and ensure implementation on them.

After these meetings, the SPs would brief the DIG (Operations) about their outcome and suggest further for effective security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha in their respective areas.

DIG (Operations) has also directed all SPs to implement SOPs issued by district administration for cattle markets as well as other markets .He directed all officers to remain active and enhance patrolling of the police in various areas.

It has been asked to hold meetings with officers of other zones and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for smooth traffic flow on city roads and ensure security at markets.

DIG (Operations) has asked for complete coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and ensue fool proof security arrangements. Special branch of Islamabad police have been also asked to depute police personnel in plain clothes at important areas of the city and maintain high vigilance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Market All

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

41 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

56 minutes ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

56 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA, UAEU to boost cooperation in providing tra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.